Microsoft Unifies OneNote & OneNote for Windows 10 Apps Into Single App

Let me tell you that Microsoft has been unifying its OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 apps into a single app over the past year. It almost took a whole year and now there’s only one version of OneNote listed in the Windows store. The great OneNote merge comes with some features from the UWP OneNote for Windows 10 app. Furthermore, it arrives in the traditional OneNote desktop app, alongside a visual refresh as well.

According to the latest reports, Microsoft wants to make sure that its users now download the correct version of the OneNote App. The team explained in the post:

“OneNote for Windows 10 will no longer be available in the Microsoft Store. It will continue to work, but it will not get new feature updates and will reach end-of-support in October 2025.”

The fact is that if you still want to download the OneNote UWP version to a new device, you can technically still use the direct store link as a workaround. Some handy features have made their way to the new version of the App. We all know that Inking and dictation both arrived in the main OneNote app in recent months, along with a simplified single-line ribbon to make the main interface feel a little less cluttered. No doubt, the new app still doesn’t feel as lightweight and touch-friendly as the OneNote version for Windows 10. That’s a flaw. It is not good at all as OneNote for Windows 10 which was one of Microsoft’s better UWP apps, even if the company has largely given up on its UWP app dream.

