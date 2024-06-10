Microsoft Goes Digital-Only With New Xbox Consoles

Microsoft conducted a large Xbox video gaming event this week. They unveiled a slew of new titles and introduced a new version of the Xbox Series X and S consoles. This next version will lack a disc drive, allowing you to exclusively download games rather than purchase them in stores. They also showed off a special edition Xbox with a ton of storage space, specifically 2 terabytes.

This event is significant since the video game industry is currently experiencing a downturn. Sales are down, some companies are laying off employees, and several game studios are shutting down. Microsoft hopes that its new games and console will help them sell more Xboxes and compete with Sony’s Playstation5.

One of the new games they showcased was Doom: The Dark Ages, the latest installment in the Doom series. They also provided a brief preview of the newest Gears of War game, which is exciting news for fans given that the previous one was released five years ago.

After the Xbox presentation, there was a special preview for the next Call of Duty game, Black Ops 6. The companies that make the game, Treyarch and Raven Software, showed short videos of what the game will be like. The videos showed the campaign mode, which takes place in the early 1990s. They also mentioned some new features, like a way for players to run quickly in any direction they want. There was also a hint at the popular “Zombies” mode returning to the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is expected to be released in October.

During the event, Microsoft unveiled trailers for over a dozen new titles. There’s something for everyone, whether you prefer shooting, role-playing, or adventure games. If you’re an Xbox enthusiast, you should absolutely check out the trailers to see what’s coming up.