Microsoft Updates Windows Security After 15 Years with Major Change

Microsoft is introducing an important change to Windows updates, marking the first major shift in this area in more than 15 years. Starting in April 2026, the company has begun rolling out new security features that focus on improving device safety and giving users clearer information about their system status. While updates themselves are not new, the way Microsoft is handling security checks is changing in a noticeable way.

One of the biggest updates involves Secure Boot, a key security feature built into Windows devices. Secure Boot helps ensure that only trusted software runs when a computer starts. It acts as a first line of defense against harmful programs, especially those that try to load before the operating system fully starts. Now, for the first time, Microsoft is retiring older Secure Boot certificates that date back to 2011.

These older certificates will expire in June 2026. To stay protected, users need to make sure their systems are updated with the newer 2023 certificates. Without these updates, Secure Boot may not function properly, leaving devices more vulnerable to certain types of malware. This change affects a large number of computers, especially those that are more than a couple of years old.

To make things easier, Microsoft has updated the Windows Security app. Users can now check the status of their Secure Boot certificates directly within the app. The system uses simple indicators such as green, yellow, or red icons to show whether everything is up to date or if action is needed. Along with these visual cues, clear text explanations are provided so users understand what steps to take.

This update is part of a broader security effort across the Windows ecosystem. It involves coordination between software updates, hardware manufacturers, and firmware systems. Because Secure Boot works at a deep level within the device, these changes required careful planning to avoid disruptions while still improving protection.

Another key detail is that these updates are delivered through regular Windows Update. This means users do not need to manually install them in most cases. However, those still using older systems like Windows 10 may need extended support to continue receiving critical updates. Without this support, they might miss important security improvements, including the new certificates.

Looking ahead, Microsoft plans to add even more alerts starting in May 2026. Users will begin receiving system-level notifications if their Secure Boot certificates are outdated or close to expiring. These reminders ensure that no one overlooks this important update.

Alongside these security changes, another update has raised some concerns. Reports suggest that after installing the latest update, Windows 11 may automatically open the Microsoft Edge browser on some devices. While this is intended to guide users or highlight features, some people may find it unnecessary or intrusive.

Overall, this update reflects Microsoft’s effort to strengthen security while making system information more accessible. By improving transparency and encouraging timely updates, the company aims to protect users from evolving digital threats. Although some changes may take time to adjust to, they highlight the growing importance of keeping devices secure in today’s connected world.