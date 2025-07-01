Microsoft Will Remove Password Management from Authenticator App in August 2025

Big changes are coming to how you store passwords on your phone. Microsoft has announced that its Authenticator app will stop supporting password storage starting August 1, 2025.

The company shared this update in a recent support document. The decision is part of Microsoft’s bigger goal to move away from old-style passwords. Instead, Microsoft wants people to use safer and more modern ways to sign in.

For years, Microsoft has been telling people that passwords are not the best way to protect accounts. Many people reuse passwords or pick simple ones that are easy to hack. Hackers often trick people into giving away passwords through phishing emails, too.

To fix this, Microsoft has been offering better sign-in tools. Some of these tools are passkeys, Windows Hello, and FIDO2 security keys. These methods help people log in with things like fingerprints, face scans, or special codes. They are harder for hackers to steal or guess.

Starting July 2025, the autofill feature in the Authenticator app will also stop working. Autofill makes it easy to enter saved passwords into websites and apps. After August 2025, any passwords saved only inside Authenticator will be gone for good. Any passwords you did not save elsewhere will be deleted too.

Microsoft already made a change last month. Users can no longer add new passwords to Authenticator. They also can’t import new ones. But you can still use the autofill tool in July if you need it.

So, what should you do next? Microsoft says saved passwords and addresses will move to your Microsoft account instead. You can access them through the Microsoft Edge browser. To keep using autofill, you just need to set Edge as your default provider for filling in passwords and addresses.

If you don’t want to use Edge, you still have options. You can switch to another trusted password manager. There are many good ones like Apple iCloud Keychain, Google Password Manager, or Bitwarden. These tools help you save, sync, and back up your passwords. They also have features like biometric unlock and encryption to keep your data safe.

Moving your passwords is easy, too. You can export your saved passwords from the Authenticator app. Then, you can import them into your new password manager. Just make sure to follow all the steps and set your new app as your default autofill option.

One more thing to remember: These changes do not affect passkeys. If you use passkeys to sign in, you still need Authenticator for that. Turning off Authenticator could stop your passkeys from working.

While this change might feel like a headache at first, it is meant to make your accounts safer. Passwords are still one of the biggest ways hackers break in. Moving to passkeys, face ID, and fingerprints can help protect your personal information better.

So, if you rely on Authenticator for passwords, now is a good time to prepare. Export your passwords. Pick a new password manager. And get ready for a safer, passwordless future.