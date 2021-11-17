Microsoft announced a modest but major change in its Windows company that is intended to reduce consumer aggravation with upgrades. Microsoft has some plans to upgrade Windows 10 once a year with any future feature additions, according to the company. Moreover, Microsoft is launching the upgrades of Windows 10 in the November 2021, further big upgrades will be available shortly. This upgrade frequency is similar to that of Windows 11, which will likewise offer new features on a yearly basis.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Application is Now Available for MacBook

Microsoft Will Upgrade Windows 10 with New Features Once a Year, Similar to Windows 11 Updates

As windows 11 was unveiled earlier this year company was quiet about the feature updates in windows 10. However, it is still unclear what kind of feature upgrades Windows 10 is going to have. The update of November 2021 is extremely minimal, with GPU computing functionality in the Windows Subsystem for Linux being the sole notable feature for users (WSL). Earlier this month, Microsoft began rolling out the new Microsoft Store to Windows 10 devices.

While Microsoft continues to maintain Windows 10, it appears that the company is rapidly releasing Windows 11. This appears to be odds at first, but when compared to how long it takes people to acclimate to a completely new operating system, the decision makes complete sense.

Microsoft appears to be urging Windows 10 customers to update via the PC Health Check software on their devices, which allows users to determine whether their machines are capable of running Windows 11.

“We will transition to a new Windows 10 release cadence to align with the Windows 11 cadence, targeting annual feature update releases,” according to Microsoft’s head of Windows servicing and delivery, John Cable, He also added ” on the basis of good rollout upgrade performance and good customer feedback we’ve received thus far, we’re accelerating the rollout speed quicker than we previously planned, and we’re now making the Windows 11 upgrade more generally available to eligible Windows 10 devices,”.

You may be also interested in: Vivo Y50t Launches with Powerful Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras