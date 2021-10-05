Microsoft Windows 11 is Now Live- Check Out All Key Features

Right on time, Microsoft has released Windows 11 around the globe. The update is free for existing Windows 10 users on compatible PCs. The new Window has come with many improved features and designs. Windows 11 brings loads of changes to the platform, including a brand new UI with an updated taskbar and Start menu, Widgets, a new Microsoft Store app with support for Android apps coming in the future, themes, Snap Layouts and Groups for multitasking and window management, DirectStorage, Auto HDR, and more.

If you want to upgrade your PC to Windows 11, you have to wait for the update to be made available. If your PC meets all requirements, then you will get Windows 11 update over the coming weeks.

How to Download Windows 11:

The other option to get the new Window is to download Microsoft’s Windows 11 Download Assistant. This works similarly to the one that Microsoft had in place for Windows 10. The tool will download the update for you and then you can begin the installation process at your convenience.

Through the website, you can also download tools to create an installation media, which is essentially a USB drive that you can use to install a fresh copy of Windows 11. Alternatively, you can download an ISO file and then burn it to a DVD for installing the old fashioned way.

Key Features of Microsoft Windows 11:

Windows 11 features powerful new experiences that empower your productivity and inspire your creativity.

With Start at the centre, you have quick access to the content and apps through the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365. You can see recent files you’ve been working on regardless of which device you were using, even if it was an Android or iOS device.

With Desktops, you can create individual Desktops that display different sets of apps to help you stay organized and focused.

Windows 11 is made for gaming, with innovative new features that can take your PC gaming experience to the next level. If your PC has an HDR capable display, Auto HDR will automatically upgrade over 1000 DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games to a high dynamic range, rendering a much wider range of colours and brightness.

Windows 11 also includes support for DirectStorage, a feature we first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

For developers, Windows 11 offers new tools and resources. You can create and build apps using the tools, frameworks and languages that you know and love.

Windows 11 is the operating system for hybrid work and learning. The new Window is consistent, compatible and familiar to Windows 10 foundation that is easy for IT to manage.

Windows 11 is more secure. It can meet the challenges we face in this new work environment and beyond.

