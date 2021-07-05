Microsoft has updated the terms and conditions of its Windows Store. the company usually updates this document once or twice a year. The new agreement will be applicable towards the end of this month, and it contains some interesting tidbits of information.

Microsoft Windows Store Changes To Come On July 28

The “Microsoft App Developer Agreement” regulates many details for publishing applications in the store. One of the most important changes will be the new participation model for developers.

The key points of this agreement are

Microsoft will grant developers an 88 per cent revenue share for games sold through the Microsoft Store on PC after August 1, 2021.

The definition of a “game” has been expanded to include “game streaming or gaming subscription apps”.

The definition of the term “store” has been updated to include services that enable customers to purchase content in storefronts operated by Microsoft.

In addition, there are explicit references to the “Microsoft Commerce Platform” and “Microsoft Commerce Engine” for accounting systems operated by Microsoft. The sections that mention billing systems were quite vague before. Now it is said that developers can use secure third-party commerce engines – but only for the distribution of “non-games”, which includes music streaming and applications such as photo apps.

Source: ResearchSnippers



