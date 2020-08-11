A few days ago, we informed our readers about Microsoft xCloud game streaming and discussed its availability. Today, Microsoft is allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to try its new game streaming feature. The company is going to introduce a new version of the Xbox Game Pass beta app for Android, which will come with game streaming. The game streaming feature will be officially available on September 15th but you are allowed to grab the beta app from the Google Play Store and try it.

Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming is Open Now

A Microsoft spokesperson in a statement “As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android, Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library.”

Previously, we told you that It is coming with a promise of more than 100 games available on Android tablets and phones but according to a new report, this game streaming beta will not have the full 100 or more games that will be available next month.

Microsoft is still planning to discontinue its Project xCloud Preview on September 11th, ahead of the general launch on September 15th.