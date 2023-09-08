Microsoft’s Background Removal Tool for Paint – How it works?

There is good news for all those who were seeking a feature to remove background in Microsoft Paint. As per a source, the Silicon Valley giant Microsoft is testing a new background removal tool in Paint. The new tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels (version 11.2306.30.0). The tool allows users to remove the background of any image with a single click.

How to use the Microsoft Image Background Removal tool?

Users can test the tool by opening an image with Paint and then simply clicking the background removal button on the left side of Paint’s toolbar. Afterward, Paint will automatically detect the subject of an image and remove its background. Furthermore, as per the company, users can also manually select the portion of the background that they would like to remove.

The new tool is a welcome addition to the paint software and it will increase its efficacy. Previously, we had to use third-party software to remove the background of any image. There were other problems as well. For instance, Adobe Express asks to create an account before using it while on the other hand the popular photo editing software Canva offers this feature as a paid service.

Therefore, having the option to remove the background directly from the Paint would make the background removal process a lot more efficient. Moreover, a source stated that Microsoft is also working on text to image generator within the paint in addition to a new background remover.

