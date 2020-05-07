Microsoft’s most famous racing game franchise has hit smartphones with Forza Street, which is now accessible to play on iOS and Android. And the best thing about it is that it’s entirely free to play. Similar to other games in the Forza franchise, you unlock cars by more racing. New content is programmed to come at weekly intervals, which include events, stories, and challenges with every update.

So get ready to race through the ultimate street racing scene at thrilling speed. Enjoy while winning the racing car collection of your fantasies. Just pick a certain event, select a lineup of cars from your collection, and start racing.

Microsoft’s Most Famous Racing Franchise is Now Available on iOS and Android Phones

A person who owns the smartphone of Samsung Galaxy S20 line gets extra perks and privileges. For example, a couple of free cars like the 2015 Ford Mustang GT, and 2015 C7 Corvette Z06 along with other in-game items. Users who own older Samsung phones would still get that 2015 Ford Mustang GT for free. However, in order to acquire for both offers, users have to download through the Galaxy Store between today and February 6, 2021.

Apart from Samsung other Android and iPhone users, don’t get any extra perks. They will just have to play through the game normally. One last very important fact to acknowledge is that Forza Street is one of the rare games that supports 120Hz displays which, though unique, have smoother screen scrolling due to their expanded refresh rate. The Samsung flagship Galaxy S20 line is one example, though gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 2 have the capacity as well.

check out? Microsoft Blood Bot Helps Recovered COVID-19 Patients in Donating Plasma