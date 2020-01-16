Microsoft’s New Edge Browser is Available for Download

Microsoft Edge was announced in December 2018 and since then the company is working hard to make it a reality. Microsoft has launched its new Edge web browser which is now available to download for Windows and Mac. The new edge browser is based on the Chromium open-source project. It means this browser is quite similar to Google Chrome.

Here is the first stable release of Microsoft’s new Edge browser

Microsoft has taken a full year of testing and finally, the improved version is ready for people to use. In order to download the first stable build is Microsoft Edge 79 for Windows or Mac, click here.

If you are already using Window 10, you will recieve a new Edge update in the coming months. As revealed above, the edge is quite similar to chrome. The features like favourites, settings, addresses/contact info, and passwords will all sync will be available in it. However, some of the features like history sync and extension sync are missing but the company has promised to launch it by the end of this year.

As I have told before, that Microsoft Edge is completely the same as Chrome, so there is no point of not recommending it to anyone. I agree it has some missing features however they are not that important to ignore it.

As I’ve said throughout the development cycle, Edge is a competent Chrome challenger and I have no hesitations to recommend it to anybody who is looking for a browser alternative. It’s still missing a few features, most importantly the ability to sync your browser history and extensions between devices. I’ve never found that to be much of a roadblock to using Edge as my main browser, but your mileage may vary.

Also Read: MacBook Pro: Apple Acknowledges the Shutdown Issue