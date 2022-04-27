Microsoft’s teams app is coming to the Microsoft store

As of May 2022, Microsoft will make its Teams app available at the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft officials included a note about the Store’s availability to the Microsoft 365 roadmap on April 20.

Here is a quote from the roadmap:

“Microsoft Teams, a collaboration app for work, school, and life, will be available in the Microsoft Store soon. On Windows 10, this app will support work, school, and consumer accounts, and on Windows 11, it will support work or school accounts.”

When the Microsoft Store was redesigned last year, Microsoft promised Teams for the store. That’s also when it announced that you’d be able to install Android apps on Windows 11 via the Amazon app store – a capability that, oddly, gave you the chance to download Teams from an app store on your Windows PC for a few months if you were willing to utilize the mobile version.

Microsoft is working on a “Teams 2.0” client, which will be based on Webivew2 rather than the existing Electron-based Teams client. It’s unclear whether the Teams that arrives in the Store next month will be the anticipated new Teams app or the same one that can presently be downloaded over the Web.

Microsoft recently announced that Teams will enable LinkedIn integration, allowing users to browse their colleagues’ profiles while chatting one-on-one. (ANI)