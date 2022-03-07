Xbox Cloud Gaming is one of the best services and people love playing games on it. Just recently, it has added a Flight Simulator that allows users to play a game on Xbox One, phones, tablets, and web browsers via the cloud. However, like PC version, one cannot use a keyboard and mouse to control plane. This was the only issue and gamers had requested Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service to change it. Finally, Jorg Neumann, head of Flight Simulator has revealed that it’s about to change.

During an interview at developer Q&A, Neumann revealed that Microsoft will soon be adding platform-level support for the feature for most of the games that are present on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service to Get Keyboard & Mouse Support

“So the platform team is working on this. I know I can’t give a date because it’s the platform team. I don’t know their dates, but it’s coming,”. “I’m hoping it will be done by June or so, but I can’t ever tell.”

Previously, a spokesperson from Microsoft also revealed that the company was working on bringing Keyboard and mouse support but had not revealed the release date.

“At launch, Microsoft Flight Simulator supports standard controller inputs for cloud gaming,” they said. “The team is experimenting with touch/gyro and is excited to embrace M&K once it’s available on the platform but we have no specific announcements or timing to share at this time.”

The addition of keyboard and mouse support will be very useful for Xbox Cloud Gaming users, For instance, If PC and Mac owners want to play games like Halo Infinite, they won’t have to buy a gamepad. Also, Microsoft would be able to bring PC exclusives like Age of Empires IV to the service.

