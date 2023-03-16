Mid-Range Duo Samsung Galaxy A54 & Galaxy A34 Goes Official

Advertisement

There had been a lot of leaks and rumors swirling regarding Samsung’s mid-range phones for weeks. The hotly anticipated mid-range duo Samsung Galaxy A54 & Galaxy A34 was in the pipeline of rumors for a long time. However, the good piece of news is that the tech giant’s new members have finally gone official. Let’s meet the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54!

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs Vs Galaxy A34 Specs

The most interesting piece of news regarding the new Galaxy A54 is that it is a smaller phone. If we talk about its display, the handset sports a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it comes with Vision Booster support measuring 158.2×76.7×8.2mm and weighs almost 202g.

On the other hand, the highly anticipated Galaxy A34 is a little in size having a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. However, it retains the 1080p resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Vision Booster enhancements. The phone measures at 161.3×78.1×8.2mm and is a few grams lighter at 199g.

The point notable here is that both handsets share the IP67 rating for dust and water protection. They are powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging. At this point, all the similarities end. Now let’s talk about differences.

The Galaxy A54 camera setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 fixed-focus ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP f/2.4 dedicated macro camera. In addition to that, the smartphone comes with a 32MP f/2.2 selfie snapper. On the contrary, Samsung Galaxy A34 Camera setup has a 48MP F/1.8 main camera, 8MP F/2.2 ultrawide unit, and 5MP F/2.4 macro shooter. The selfie snapper on this one has a 13MP sensor.

The A54 is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset, while the Galaxy A34 sports the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080. You has the option to get either phone with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage.

The Galaxy A34 color options include Lime, Graphite, Violet, and Silver. Galaxy A34 Price starts from €390 for the 6/128GB model, however, the 8/256GB, which is actually for €460, is on sale for just €409 right now.

The Galaxy A54 comes in Lime, Graphite, Violet, and White colors. Galaxy A54 Price Starts at €490 for the 6/128GB model. On the other hand, the 8/256GB model is on sale price at €490 which is normally €540. The phones are tipped to make their way to markets in Europe and Asia this month.

