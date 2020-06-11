7 Latest Mid-Range Smartphones to Consider Buying in Pakistan Right Now

In Pakistan, the smartphone market is heating up again in budget and mid-range segments. Newer phones are coming out from all directions offering people some thrilling options to choose from. While people are emerging from the lockdown on the lookout for fresh smartphones, we have put together a list of the mid-rangers to have arrived on the scene in Pakistan in the H1 2020. The phones below aren’t in descending order.

If you are looking for the best smartphones under 45,000 in Pakistan, here’s the article instead, we have listed 6 of the best ones available right now in the market.

All these devices pack a punch in features with the latest mobile processor and battery charging capability in the mid-range segment.

Realme 6 Pro (PKR 54,999/-) – Mid-Range with 90Hz Display

Realme is gaining popularity as a trendy brand and has introduced d the Realme 6 Pro device in this price range, with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Its high-end variant, the 6i has some impressive specs, including the latest chipset – Snapdragon 720G (almost the same performance as the other mid-range smartphones launched this year), with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, to deliver high speed. It has a dedicated slot to expand the storage capacity to 256GB. But to the Nova 7i’s credit, it does come with some win over the 6 Pro. For one, its Mali-G56 MP6 should deliver slightly better gaming experience than the Adreno 618 GPU of the competition at even a low price range.

This handset is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear, with a 64MP primary sensor along with a 12MP secondary lens, an 8MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor, but Huawei’s Nova 7i takes the cake in photography comparisons. It has a 16MP front-facing dual-camera with 8MP ultra-wide lens. It is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery for consistent performance.

Redmi Note 9 Pro (PKR 44,999)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is well built, has a premium look and Corning Gorilla 5 Glass back is decent to look at. Redmi also claims that it is splash-resistant. Even the quad-camera setup enhancing the looks of the phone feels much more premium. It doesn’t have an AMOLED panel, but the Full HD+ IPS LCD with a tiny punch hole is decent. You’ll find a fast and highly responsive fingerprint sensor on the right side of the phone.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G along with the mid-tiered Adreno 618 GPU. Furthermore, you get a 6GBs of RAM and 128GB of ROM. At the back of the phone, you’d find a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being the 64MP with 1/1.72” aperture, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro & 2MP depth sensor. It has a whopping 5020mAh built-in non-removable battery and supports 30W fast charge Here’s the review and the durability test of the phone on our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (PKR 55,999)

This is particularly is out of stock since it has been launched in Pakistan. But, our task is to deliver the right information to you guys. The Mi Note 10 Lite is basically the lighter version of the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro, the only compromise that we see is the “cameras”, and which by no means are bad. Sony’s IMX 686 sensor is capable of capturing amazing daylight and night images as well as offer tremendous EIS while capturing 4K video.

Apart from that, all other specs are about the same, same Full HD Curved AMOLED display, same top-notch build quality, same chipset and GPU i.e. Snapdragon 730G and Adreno 618, same battery and ports. Nice bargain, right?

If you find it in your local mobile market or online, look no further and claim this amazing piece of for PKR 55,999.

HUAWEI Nova 7i (PKR 43,999/-)

Huawei has recently launched its Super Nova smartphone in the mid-range segment of the smartphone market, called HUAWEI Nova 7i – with a wide range of innovative features for multi-tasking and immersive gaming. It is one of the most complete devices by the company that ticks all the right boxes – design, camera, processor, charging etc. While it boasts the true 48MP Quad AI Camera that captures outstanding imagery, its 16MP front camera also has a stellar night time selfie feature. The phone has a few unique accolades to its name such as Kirin 810 7nm chipset which is the fastest in its price segment and exceeds all other smartphone processors when it comes to performance. More so, the 4,200 mAh battery can be charged to 70% within 30 minutes with the powerful 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge charging block.

The phone also offers a massive 8GB + 128GB storage capacity and comes with Huawei’s very own app marketplace called HUAWEI AppGallery. Interestingly, the phone also charged through comparison reviews with its competitors and is priced for PKR 43,999/-.

Our only problem with this phone is that it lacks Google services. If you do not care about that, this phone is an amazing option to pick right now.

Vivo V19 (PKR 59,999) – Mid-Range With Super AMOLED

The Vivo V19 is the latest upper mid-range smartphone launched in Pakistan in May 2020. Considering the specs, particularly the processor and the RAM & ROM, this device lags behind the competition (Not by far, but still, we had to mention) and costs more. But, offers premium build quality, is extremely good looking, Super AMOLED Panel, amazing quad-camera setup with great picture and video results.

It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712, backed with 8GBs of RAM and 128 GB of ROM, with a top-notch Super AMOLED display, Quad Cameras at the back and dual cameras at the front (Pill-shaped punch hole). Overall, you get a decent package under 60,000.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (PKR 53,999/-) – Mid-Range Samsung

Another remarkable device in the same price range as the Samsung Galaxy A51 that features an advanced Octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, extendable with a 512GB micro-SD card, for faster performance and multi-tasking. The Infinity-O Display 6.5″ FHD+ widescreen display, enriched with Super AMOLED technology, adds great excitement to gaming and surfing without interruption. Its ultra-high-resolution Quad camera setup comprises of a 48MP Main Cam, a 123° 12MP Ultra-Wide Cam, a 5MP Macro Cam, and a 5MP Depth Camera for great photography, with daylight or dark nights.

A 32MP front camera enables spectacular selfies, with a blur-effect (Bokeh). Samsung Knox promises Defense-Grade, multi-layered security for every user. It protects the phone and your data from malware and malicious threats. The device can only be accessed through an onscreen biometric authentication. The handset is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Fast-Charging. On the other hand, A51 Chipset isn’t as powerful as what Nova 7i offers at 43,999/-. Camera performance also lacks in low-light. Other phone brands offer up to 256GB internal storage in this price tag so the price is not as competitive as the others.

Vivo S1 Pro (PKR 39,999/-)

As the Vivo brand is gaining popularity among the more affordable mid-range handsets, it launched the Vivo S1 Pro – a sleek, attractive smartphone with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and several good features provided only by tech giants. While the company had to drop its price to keep the phone attractive, its base-variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, so it should not need external storage. It enables multi-tasking at high speed. The S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED notch-less display and a slim bezel, for vivid gaming experiences. An in-display fingerprint reader promises complete security of your data. It has a triple camera setup on the rear comprising of a 48MP lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle, while the third and fourth sensors are 2MP each.

On the front, it has a 32MP pop-up selfie sensor that allows you to express your creative talents. The device is powered with a 4,500 mAh battery. The smartphone runs on an Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box.

On the downside, the chipset is a bit lackluster and the camera performance doesn’t lend it a competitive edge.

Conclusion

This list is basically for all the Pakistani tech consumers wanting to have a good performer, premium looking smartphone that doesn’t cost over 60k like the iPhones or the Samsung’s Note and S series (basically un-affordable in Pakistan for the majority). In H1 2020, we got amazing competition in the mid-range segment, allowing users to choose from a wide variety of phones, which is a good thing. We hope you like this article, stay tuned for more.