Mid-Ranger Honor Play 60 Plus Goes Official

Honor recently wrapped off its highly anticipated budget-friendly smartphone, the Honor Play 60 Plus. It is a new addition to its lineup of mid-range smartphones packed with promising features. The Play 60 Plus is designed to deliver a premium experience at an affordable price. Let’s dig into what makes this smartphone stand out in the whole market.

Honor Play 60 Plus Specs

The Honor Play 60 Plus boasts a large 6.77-inch LCD with HD+ resolution (1640 x 720 pixels). What sets this display apart is its amazing 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother scrolling and gaming experience compared to traditional 60Hz displays. Moreover, the smartphone supports up to 850 nits of peak brightness, providing good visibility even under bright sunlight. The display can dim down to as low as 2 nits to facilitate eye strain during the night.

Design-wise, the handset is sleek and modern, with three attractive color options: Phantom Black, Wonderland Green, and Moonlight White. The front of the Honor Phone is dominated by the display, which features a small punch-hole cutout in the top center to house the 5MP front snapper.

Performance

Under the hood, the Honor Play 60 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It offers reliable performance for daily tasks and gaming. This chipset is paired with 12GB of RAM, providing smooth multitasking and app-switching capabilities. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Camera Setup

For photography enthusiasts, the Honor Play 60 Plus boasts a versatile camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with an F/1.8 aperture, which captures good photos even in challenging lighting conditions. Escorting the main sensor is a 2MP depth sensor, allowing bokeh effects for portraits. There is a 5MP selfie snapper housed within the punch-hole cutout on the front.

Battery and Charging

One of the standout features of the Play 60 Plus is its massive 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the device supports 35W fast charging, allowing you to quickly top up the battery. The Play 60 Plus has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, providing a convenient and secure way to unlock the device. Additionally, it is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Play 60 Plus is available in two storage configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Pricing starts at CNY 1,499 ($206) for the base model and goes up to CNY 1,699 ($234) for the higher storage variant. No doubt, the Honor Play 60 Plus is an attractive option for customers looking for a feature-rich smartphone within an affordable price range.