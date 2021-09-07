Dubai is always the first one to adopt futuristic technologies making the country a digital hub of social and economic activities. This time it has come up with a project offering a unique shopping experience to people. Carrefour city+, a new store launch in the Mall of Emirates is the first cashier-less store launched in Dubai.

This store has not checkout counters where usually cashiers are sitting and we pay for the things we buy. Instead, all people need to do is to use their phones to access the store, and pick up whatever they want to buy, and leave the store. This store does not require staff interaction or paying money while digging the currency in the wallet. Due to all this, the overall process saves a lot of time and people can soundly shop whatever they want.

Middle East’s first cashier-less store launches in Dubai

While many would be thinking about how it works, a user needs to download MAF Carrefour app before they enter the shop. Whenever they will pick a new item and put it in the basket, it will be automatically added to the digital shopping basket as well and payment will be also be automatically done through the app. So all users need to do is pick up the product and walk out.

How Does Carrefour City+ Works?

It has included multiple cameras powered by computer vision and machine learning to follow a shopper’s movement inside the store. These cameras use tracking technology to identify shoppers through their body structure and do not record any facial recognition or biometric data. This procedure is linked with the individual account on the MAF Carrefour app and the cameras help detect when a shopper picks up or puts down a product so that their virtual baskets are automatically updated.

Once the shopper leaves the store, a digital receipt is automatically sent through the app. This is the best step in the line with Covid-19 restrictions and it will help shoppers shop easily.

