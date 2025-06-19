Midjourney Launches AI Video Model V1 Amid Lawsuits From Disney and Universal

Midjourney, the generative AI startup known for redefining AI art on Discord, has officially stepped into the AI video arena with the launch of its first video model, V1. The model, revealed on June 18, transforms images into short, animated clips, deepening the company’s creative AI portfolio while signaling a long-term ambition: to simulate dynamic virtual worlds in real time.

But the debut hasn’t come without friction. The company is already facing legal heat from two of Hollywood’s largest studios, Disney and Universal, over copyright allegations tied to its image models.

What Midjourney V1 Offers

Midjourney V1 allows users to input an image either created by Midjourney’s own tools or any other image file and outputs four unique five-second video clips inspired by that image. The service, staying true to Midjourney’s Discord-first philosophy, is currently available only via Discord and only through web browsers.

Early users report that V1 maintains the dreamlike, otherworldly aesthetic that defines Midjourney’s imagery. Videos can be extended by up to 21 seconds in total and offer basic customization options. Users can choose:

Automatic or manual animation modes

Levels of motion: “low” or “high”

Camera/subject movement controls

Though short and visually stylized, V1’s outputs are more than a novelty, they reflect a distinct vision in a competitive field where realism and control have become the dominant goals.

Standing Apart in a Crowded Field

Midjourney enters a space already packed with formidable players.

OpenAI’s Sora

Runway’s Gen-4

Adobe’s Firefly

Google’s Veo 3

But while these companies chase applications in film, advertising, and marketing, Midjourney is deliberately distancing itself from commercial aims, instead embracing the creative class, artists, animators, worldbuilders, and indie game designers.

Video is just the next building block. Our ultimate goal is AI capable of real-time open-world simulation. -CEO David Holz in a company blog post

Lawsuits Cast Shadow Over Launch

However, Midjourney’s ambitions come with mounting legal risks.

Just days before the V1 launch, Disney and Universal filed a copyright infringement lawsuit accusing Midjourney’s image models of generating content that mimics iconic characters like Homer Simpson and Darth Vader. The case mirrors broader anxieties across Hollywood, where studios fear that generative AI could both devalue their intellectual property and threaten the livelihood of creative professionals.

The suit claims that Midjourney’s models were trained on copyrighted content, a claim echoed across the industry but not yet legally resolved. The company has not commented directly on the allegations but maintains that its tools are intended for creativity, not duplication.

Pricing and Accessibility

Unlike most AI video tools that require enterprise licenses, Midjourney V1 is available to individual subscribers.

Basic plan ($10/month): Limited generations, video consumes 8x more credits than images

Pro plan ($60/month): Unlimited generations in “Relax” mode

Mega plan ($120/month): Faster access and more customization options

The company admits that video generation is resource-intensive and will “likely evolve in pricing” over the coming months based on user demand and system capacity.

What This Means Going Forward

Midjourney’s entry into video signals a new phase for the company and for generative media. By targeting creatives over corporations and emphasizing immersive world-building over ad-ready realism, Midjourney could become a disruptive force in virtual storytelling and independent digital art.

But legal battles could limit its expansion. With Disney and Universal already circling, more lawsuits from content holders may follow, especially as Midjourney moves toward 3D and real-time outputs that resemble game environments or cinematic scenes.

Whether V1 becomes a stepping stone toward AI-simulated metaverses or just a visually rich novelty will depend on how users, artists, and courts respond.

For now, it marks a bold and contentious step forward in AI’s march toward synthetic creativity.

