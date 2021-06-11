Migrating to HarmonyOS 2- Will your Data be Safe?

Huawei has started rolling out HarmonyOS 2 in China and it was a huge hit as it reached 10 million active devices without any issue. While people are quite happy with the operating system, there was one question circulating in our minds. Most importantly, if we switch to Harmony OS 2, will our data migrate as well?

During an interview, Huawei’s executive revealed important details regarding it and explained the overall upgrading process. He told that after the new firmware is released, all users’ data, games, photos, and apps will migrate over without any data loss.

Devices will keep all data when migrating to HarmonyOS 2

HarmonyOS 2 is in the final rollout stage and currently, in A/B testing, Many users have opted for the public beta test. Some of the devices are on internal beta, no doubt Huawei is progressing rapidly and we had not expected it.

The company executive ensured that switching from Android to HarmonyOS will be a smooth process and people will be able to keep their photos, login info for apps like WeChat, QQ, and other platforms. He also mentioned that later when Huawei AppGallery becomes the main app store, users will have to find applications that are not officially supported and switch to the apps that are available in the Huawei’s app store.

Since this Chinese brand cannot use Google services, people using GMS packing Huawei phones available in other than the home market will see apps losing partial functionality or unable to run on Harmoney OS. So the actual test for the Chinese company would be handling this transition in other markets.

