Google play store contains a lot of malicious apps compromising users’ security and data. Although, the company keeps on removing such apps from its platform. But now another list of malicious apps has come to light. According to some latest reports, millions of Android users’ data are at risk. Android users should delete these 11 malicious apps immediately if they are more concerned about their security.

Millions of Android Users Should Delete These 11 Malicious Apps Immediately

See Also: Russia is set to launch an alternative to Google Play Store

These malicious apps are threats to everything from your bank account to your passwords to all kinds of financial services and money transfer platforms again. Some apps contain extremely dangerous trojans. According to The Wall Street Journal, the number of possible victims is simply staggering, at 60 million and counting. These 60 million people are estimated to have installed the malicious apps listed below,

Speed Camera Radar

Al-Moazin Lite (Prayer Times)

Wi-Fi Mouse (remote control PC)

QR & Barcode Scanner (developed by AppSource Hub)

Qibla Compass – Ramadan 2022

Simple weather & clock widget (developed by Difer)

Handcent Next SMS-Text with MMS

Smart Kit 360

Al Quran MP3 – 50 Reciters & Translation Audio

Full Quran MP3 – 50+ Languages & Translation Audio

Audiosdroid Audio Studio DAW

Some of these are Islamic apps. In this holy month of Ramadan, people tend to read or listen to the Quran more rigorously. So these apps are a big threat to them. If you have installed any of these apps, remove them immediately before it gets too late.

Check Also: New Play Store Restrictions May Affect Children Region Wise