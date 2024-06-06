Among certain demographics, there is a surprising stigma associated with anyone who texts from an Android phone. This is because text messages between Android phones and iPhones are sent via SMS, which is not only insecure but also lacks many features that iPhone users are accustomed to. To combat this “green bubble” stigma, Google has been urging Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. Apple is finally responding, and it is planning to support RCS later this year. While most iPhone users will experience RCS messaging with the upcoming iOS 18 update, millions have already been unknowingly enjoying its capabilities.

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, and many in the telecommunications industry consider it the successor to SMS/MMS. It’s an advanced messaging protocol that extends character limits, supports higher-quality media sharing, enables group messaging, and allows for read receipts, among other features. These are considered basic features for any modern messaging service, explaining why some iPhone users dislike texting Android users via SMS.

Millions of iPhone Users Now Have RCS Messaging- Here’s How

Because RCS is a protocol and not an app, there isn’t a single client or server that handles every message sent between devices. Individual carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon had to build their own RCS-compatible servers and proprietary RCS messaging apps, but these apps were not available to iOS users. Although these three carriers have agreed to switch to Google’s Jibe server for RCS messaging, they haven’t made their apps available on iOS, meaning only Android users can text other Android users via RCS. However, the situation is different in Japan.

In May 2018, three of Japan’s largest carriers—KDDI, NTT DOCOMO, and SoftBank—launched the +Message app. +Message is a messaging app preloaded on many Android smartphones sold in Japan. It is also available on iPhones through the Apple App Store. According to the GSMA, the industry body that defines the RCS standard, they build the +Message app on GSMA’s RCS standards, “enabling a feature-rich, secure alternative to SMS for person-to-person communications.”

The app supports many standard features such as read receipts, higher quality media sharing, file sharing, group messaging, and much higher character limits. It also supports RCS Business Messaging (RBM), allowing Japanese consumers to communicate directly with a range of brands and services. It also enables them to engage with virtual assistants to book flights, buy goods, and make restaurant reservations.

Although Line is the most popular messaging app in Japan, +Message appears to be quite popular too. The GSMA, citing market research firm Mobilesquared, forecasted that the number of active +Message users would rise to 17.5 million by the end of 2020. In its Q2 2022 earnings call, Synchronoss Technologies, the company that handles the +Message backend, said the app is available on “well over 25 million” devices in Japan. Given that Apple reportedly has a ~52% market share in the country, it’s likely that several million iPhone users in Japan have sent or received an RCS message at least once.

Apple will bring RCS to its Messages app later this year, giving iPhone users outside Japan the opportunity to text Android users via RCS. Currently, iPhone users outside Japan can chat with their Android friends through RCS using Beeper, but the app requires them to already own an Android phone, so it’s not the same as using a native client.