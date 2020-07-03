A huge chunk of Indian citizens shifted to local social media platforms as the country banned a number of Chinese apps, including TikTok, because of the rising border tensions between the two neighbors, China and India. India wants to put economic pressure on China after a border clash and sees Chinese apps as a threat to its security.

Millions Turn to Local Social Platforms After Indian Ban on Chinese Apps

India’s 1.3 billion population is considered as a key market for digital players around the world. In the meantime, the country has turned to local social platforms like Sharechat and Ropos. The authorities told that they had seen a huge increase in the number of downloads since the ban on their Chinese rivals. The platform now has at least 150 million registered users

In a statement, Sharechat informed that its video platform had reached 15 million new downloads even sometimes at a rate of 0.5 million every half an hour.

Berges Malu, public policy director for ShareChat, told AFP,

We welcome the move from the government against platforms that have had serious privacy, cyber-security and national security risks. We believe this move will help create a level playing field (for Indian platforms).

In addition to that, Naveen Tewari, chief executive of owners InMobi stated that the social video platform Roposso has acquired nearly 10 million new subscribers, bringing its user base to 75 million.

