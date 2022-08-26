Minecraft Player Achieves an Amazing Feat by Walking to the End of Map

A Minecraft player has accomplished an unprecedented achievement by simply walking to the end of the game’s dynamically created map. Twitch streamer Mystical Midget began the grand journey to the end of Minecraft on January 31, 2021, as discovered by Jake Lucky on Twitter. He walked 32,000,000 blocks in 2,500 hours of playtime since then. The broadcaster, like many others who have taken up the challenge, is using an old Minecraft Beta build. He was specifically using Minecraft Beta 1.7.3, which is now 11 years old.

When the streamer accomplished the milestone, his friends cheered him. When players try to push Minecraft’s mechanical limits, the game’s engine struggles to load in all the surrounding textures, though you don’t see much of that because the streamer’s character is looking at their feet.

The game eventually loses up, and the streamer tumbles over the world, drowning in general emptiness as their avatar lets out Minecraft’s distinctive ‘oof!’ several times before dying while everyone watching cheers.

Testing the capabilities of Minecraft’s randomly generated map is a favorite pastime for some of the game’s most devoted enthusiasts. The trek to Minecraft’s ‘Far Lands’ isn’t about arriving at a destination, but rather about reaching a state where a bug begins to change the terrain around you.

That glitch is only present in some earlier versions of Minecraft, and you’ll have to crossover 12 million blocks before you ever see it – assuming you make it that far.

