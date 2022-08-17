Minecraft Villager Jobs – What you Need to Know!

Welcome to the fantastic virtual world of Minecraft, a place filled with danger, filled with blocks, and now filled with Minecraft villagers with whom you can engage. Minecraft’s villagers are just like people. They wake up, complete their daily tasks, and then return to sleep. Knowing more about Minecraft villager jobs can provide you with a significant advantage when playing. Depending on which Minecraft villager you deal with, some of them have wonderful stuff, which can prove to be really useful while playing the game. So we are going to mention all the Minecraft villager jobs to give you a better idea.

Minecraft Villager Jobs – How do they get it?

When it comes to trading, the more popular you are, the better bargains you receive.

The point system ranges from -30 to 30, and the objective is to be as far away from -30 as possible. To accomplish this, you will need to take the following steps:

You will receive a whopping 10 bonus points for thwarting a raid by pillagers.

You can earn between two and four points for assisting a villager’s level progression through trade.

In addition, when you trade with a villager, you earn one point.

Focus on these aspects of your game if you wish to remain at the top.

Minecraft Villager Jobs

Armorer

The first occupation available to villagers is being an armorer. He is responsible for exchanging armory. The focus of this profession is working on a blast furnace, which is used to smelt ores in Minecraft. You can trade armor pieces, a bell, and a shield. Not to mention, an armorer of expert level can also offer you enchanted diamond armor.

Butcher

The butcher is responsible for making rabbit stew and meat. Occasionally, it sells eight cooked chicken pieces for one emerald. And if you cannot discover any other food sources, butchers are the most reliable food source in the game. A butcher’s utility block is the smoker.

Cartographer

Cartographers are sometimes the “most expensive villagers” in the game. But their assistance is worthwhile. To begin with, you can obtain blank maps, frames, and banners from them. Furthermore, they also supply maps for ocean and forest exploration. The game’s specialized maps can be used to locate ocean monuments, wood mansions, and buried wealth. Their utility block is a cartography table. It is primarily used to construct gaming maps.

Cleric

In Minecraft, clerics offer rare magical artifacts. Among all Minecraft villager occupations, trading with clerics typically yields the most intriguing items. The clerics sell Redstone dust, lapis lazuli, glowstone, under eye, and even the Bottle of Enchanting. And even if you are unable to find a cleric in your village, you can easily give this task to a villager by constructing a brewing stand in Minecraft.

Farmer

You cannot discuss villagers or Minecraft villager occupations without including farmers. They are the most prevalent and widespread village occupations in the game. Farmers provide high-level food items and even a few ingredients for some of the best potions in Minecraft. This means that at lower levels, you can trade bread, pie, apple, cookies, cake, and stew. Meanwhile, skilled farmers provide bright carrots and shimmering melon slices. Typically, they spawn near a composter.

Fisherman

Fishermen are a relatively recent inclusion in the game. They provide gamers with cooked salmon, cooked cod, and a cod bucket. In addition, they can provide you with a campfire and a magical fishing rod. Even if you dislike fishing, a fisherman allows you to exchange fish for emeralds, which you can use to trade with villagers with other Minecraft jobs.

Fletcher – One of the Rarest Minecraft Villager Jobs

Fletcher is one of the rare jobs available to villagers in Minecraft. However, if you have a clear objective, they might be your greatest advantage. Fletchers of low levels can provide arrows, flint, bows, and crossbows. Meanwhile, higher-level fletchers produce charming bows, enchanted crossbows, and even arrows with tips. Unfortunately, their job site block is a fletching table, which serves no additional purpose. We can only hope that Minecraft will eventually allow us to use it.

Leatherworker

Unlike in prior versions of Minecraft, leatherworkers are no longer regarded as being as useful as they once were. Because they mostly sell leather armor and leather horse armor. Neither of them is typically utilised by players. The only usable item that can be obtained from them is a horse saddle, and even that can only be obtained from a master leatherworker. However, their job site block is a really useful cauldron. In a cauldron, you can store water, lava, or powder snow.

Librarian

If you know how to use enchanted books in Minecraft, you’ll love librarian villagers. They provide the simplest ways in the game to obtain enchanted books. But there’s more. Also, they offer bookshelves, lanterns, glass blocks, clocks, compasses, and name tags.

Stonemason or Mason

In the list of Minecraft village jobs, this is the only one with numerous names. This occupation is known as mason in the Java edition of Minecraft and stonemason in the Bedrock edition. Masons are responsible for providing a range of stones. At lower levels, you can trade several sorts of bricks, variations of polished stone blocks, and dripstone blocks.

In addition, colored terracotta, glazed terracotta, quartz blocks, and quartz pillars are available at higher levels. The stonecutter is Mason’s job site block used to manufacture stone-related blocks of various sizes.

Nitwit – Least Liked Minecraft Villager Job

Not to offend any players’ sensibilities, but in Minecraft, nitwits are useless. You cannot deal with or even allocate work to idiots. Not to be confused with unemployed villagers to whom you might assign work. The devs only included nitwits in the game to serve as a good reminder of the purely aesthetic value that many people place on the Minecraft universe.

Shepherd

Shepherding is one of the few non-survival-oriented Minecraft villager jobs, unlike in the real world. They mostly sell ornamental things such as carpets, colourful wool, banners, and artwork. However, shears and beds are also available from them. Most gamers visit Shepherd mostly for the paintings. The shepherd’s job site is significantly more intriguing than the job itself. You may use the loom to make unique designs on banners with an exciting in-game editor.

Toolsmith

You can trade with toolsmiths to acquire a variety of in-game tools, including the pickaxe, axe, shovel, and hoe. At higher trading levels, you can even obtain enchanted tools. In addition, occasionally, toolmakers include bells while trading. Using the smithing table, diamond tools can be upgraded to nephrite tools, making them the strongest tools in Minecraft.

Weaponsmith

Our list of Minecraft villager careers concludes with a weaponsmith, which is certainly the most desirable position. When participating in a speedrun in Minecraft, weaponsmith chests are super.ior to their exchanges. These chests contain obsidian, weapons, and iron. As for trade, they provide both enchanted and unenchanted swords and axes. They can also provide you with a bell if you require one. Additionally, their grindstone may be used to repair items and weapons. It is also the most reliable tool for removing Minecraft enchantments.

Final Words:

So there are different Minecraft villager jobs that you can perform in the game. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

