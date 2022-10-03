Minecraft’s Youtuber ‘Dream’ Face Reveal Blows Internet Away

So, finally, Dream dropped his iconic mask to show everyone what he really looks like. After that, he immediately laughed about the fact that he was not used to speaking directly to the camera but seemed genuinely happy to finally be doing so. He said with a wide smile that almost matched his familiar avatar:

“Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream”

He further explained that he finally decided to reveal his face because his best friend, fellow YouTuber GeorgeNotFound, has decided to finally move to the United States so they could move in together. He further said:

“My goal was just to start doing things. Get out, meet creators, and say hi to my friends finally. Just get out in the world, be an actual creator, be a person!”

Furthermore, he also explained that he was tired of the pressure from people constantly trying to leak his appearance so he decided to come out with it himself finally. The point worth mentioning here is that the response from fans is any indication, the move is already paying off.

