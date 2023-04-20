Minister Acknowledges Challenges in 5G Implementation & Addresses Issues of Freelancers

Syed Amin Ul Haque, the federal minister for information technology, has acknowledged the challenges faced by Pakistan in its efforts to bring 5G internet services due to the country’s economic crisis and political changes. Despite these difficulties, the government is actively working with telecom companies to introduce 5G in major cities by the end of this year.
Probable challenges faced by Pakistan in bringing 5G to the country
Economic challenges: Pakistan lacks the financial resources needed to build and maintain the necessary infrastructure for 5G technology.
Political instability: Political instability is responsible for delays in the implementation of 5G technology, as changes in government or policies can disrupt ongoing projects,
Limited resources: Pakistan has limited resources in terms of skilled manpower, technology, and equipment, which can pose significant obstacles to the deployment of 5G technology.
Regulatory barriers: Regulations and policies related to spectrum allocation, licensing, and fees can create significant barriers to the deployment of 5G technology.
Security concerns: The deployment of 5G technology requires high levels of security to prevent cyber-attacks and safeguard against potential threats, which can be challenging for developing countries like Pakistan with limited resources.
Recognizing the importance of the IT industry to Pakistan’s economy, Haque underlined the government’s obligation to support freelancers who earn foreign currency for the country. The minister acknowledged that freelancers have difficulty obtaining payments due to issues such as difficulties opening bank accounts and inquiries from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Nonetheless, the IT Ministry is collaborating with the State Bank of Pakistan and FBR to address these concerns.
Haque also highlighted some positive developments in Pakistan’s technology sector, noting that Google and TikTok have registered with Pakistan’s security exchange. In addition, he disclosed that Facebook and Twitter are negotiating to open offices in the country. This demonstrates the expanding potential of Pakistan’s technology sector and the government’s dedication to fostering its growth.
