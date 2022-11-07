The mobile and internet services in Pakistan are not up to the mark even in some big cities. This isn’t a good sign especially when you are living in a fast-paced technological world. So, in this regard, Syed Amin Ul Haq, the federal minister for information technology and telecommunications, has taken note of the complaints over the country’s below-par mobile and internet services. In addition, he announced the establishment of a telecom tribunal for telecom industry complaints.

Minister Amin Announces Establishment of Telecom Tribunal to Adress Complaints

Moreover, the federal minister for MoITT has said that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is responsible for evaluating the quality of service all over the country where especially where the service is below par. In the past, the governing body penalized the telecom service providers for Quality of Service violations.

In addition, he stated that work has begun to establish a separate tribunal for telecom sector complaints. Simultaneously, efforts will be made to transfer cases from the High Court to the tribunal. Moreover, he added that the social media roles will also be finalized in the coming weeks.

Syed Amin Ul Haq stated that the IT ministry will hold a meeting with telecom providers to discuss service quality and listen to their grievances. The IT ministry will then attempt to find a solution to the issue through discussion.

Check out? New PTA Taxes for iPhone SE (2020) & iPhone SE (2022)