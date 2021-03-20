Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced the “Mera School” programme under which citizens can contribute to improve existing public schools in Punjab. He also revealed that the Schools Department had been receiving a lot of requests from citizens who wanted to contribute to uplift and improve existing public schools. He said the schools would not be handed over to the community under the programme rather individuals would be allowed to provide missing facilities or fulfil any other infrastructural and other needs such as libraries, computers, internet or constructing new classrooms etc.

Minister Announces ‘Mera School’ Programme to Improve Public Schools in Punjab

About the enrolment drive launched on February 01, this year, the minister claimed that 246,000 children had been brought back to schools in 45 days despite COVID-19 related restrictions and added these were all verified as Form-B were also received from these students. He also said of these, over 157,000 were girl students while over 88,000 were boy students. He said the department had set a target of bringing one million children to public schools in one year.

The minister also mentioned that it is for the first time the department collected Form-B of 92 per cent of all students enrolled on public schools. He said that this Form-B record would also be got verified from NADRA in future to know exact data about students enrolled on public schools in Punjab. He added that this would also help the government in its decision making.

Dr Murad Raas also said that for online registration of private schools, the department had received 50,000 applications and also earned more than Rs33 million as a registration fee. He added data about students and teachers at these private schools was also collected and according to statistics, in these 50,000 private schools, some 6.2 million children were enrolled while some 350,000 teachers were serving in these schools. He further revealed that no student would be promoted to next grade without exams.

Source: The News