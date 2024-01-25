Minister Calls for Enhancing Fact-checking for Digital Media

In this highly connected world, netizens often post things, especially on social media, that require serious fact-checking. In this regard, Murtaza Solangi, who is the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, highlighted the need to improve fact-checking mechanisms in digital media to tackle the propagation of fake news and misinformation. The minister made these remarks while speaking at the 2nd International Media and Communication Conference.

Moreover, Solangi emphasized that the impending year 2024 requires increased monitoring against fake narratives, as elections are going to take place in multiple countries, including Pakistan. Solangi asserted, “Journalism is primarily about defending the public’s right to know.”

Besides, the minister also recognized the significant challenges of the digital age, complicating the distinction between fact and fiction. These include the prevalence of artificial intelligence, deep fake technology, voice cloning, and misinformation factories.

Solangi also warned of the related risks of modern technology, despite its benefits. He mentioned the increasing dependence on artificial intelligence and voice cloning for a number of tasks. Apart from that, the minister criticized the negligence of the traditional gatekeeper system in journalism, particularly in the age of emerging technologies.

To address the intricacies of AI, deep fake, and cyber cloning, Solangi emphasized the need to set up verification laboratories and newsrooms to establish dedicated fact-check departments. In the end, he warned that if the authorities fail to address the serious threats of the digital age, then it could lead to the distortion of facts.

Also read:

IT Minister Launches Pakistan Startup Fund To Catalyze Investments in Pakistani Startups