Minister Dr. Umar Saif Addresses Cybersecurity Hackathon 2023 Prize Distribution Ceremony

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, emphasized the critical importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s cyberspace under the PECA Act. Speaking as the chief guest at the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2023 prize distribution ceremony in Islamabad, Dr. Saif highlighted the responsibility to address cybercrime, online activities, and the protection of citizens’ data.

He noted the establishment of a dedicated agency, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, equipped with the necessary tools and skills to combat cyber threats effectively. Dr. Saif mentioned the gradual transition of authority from FIA Cybercrime wing to this specialized organization, aimed at securing Pakistan’s cyberspace, public and private data, business transactions, and online activities.

Acknowledging the success of the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon, Dr. Umar Saif extended gratitude to participants, sponsors, and organizers for their instrumental role. He commended Team IGNITE for organizing training workshops and hackathons, emphasizing their significance in fostering innovation and collaboration in the dynamic field of cybersecurity.

Dr. Saif highlighted Pakistan’s participation in the Blackhat cybersecurity competition in Saudi Arabia, where six teams represented the country, with four ranking in the top 35 internationally. He expressed optimism for continued success in future competitions.

Emphasizing collaboration between the government, private sector, and academia, the IT Minister stressed the pivotal role of private sector support in strengthening cybersecurity defenses. Asim Shehryar Hussain, CEO of IGNITE, emphasized the continuous efforts to identify and nurture cybersecurity talent, ensuring operational readiness for Pakistan’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) and the upcoming establishment of a Cyber Security Authority.

The news highlighted Ignite’s commitment to skill development and innovation through hands-on training sessions, regional hackathons, and a comprehensive program that awarded cash prizes and training vouchers. Notably, top-performing teams from the hackathon received international sponsorship, reflecting the success of ongoing initiatives to foster cybersecurity expertise among participants.

