Minister Exposes Poor Network Performance of Telcos – Do You Agree?

As a citizen of Pakistan and traveling to different cities recently, I would say that telecom companies in Pakistan have much to improve. There are places (not far away) where you even don’t get any service for voice calls or texts. One such place is in Adhore in Mansehra district. What is more shocking is that even in the capital city of Islamabad, there are places where mobile internet performance is below par.

It was also pointed out recently by Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque. He said that telcos should be heavily penalized for not improving the quality of telecom services in the country.

During his briefing to the National Assembly Committee on IT & Telecom, the minister asserted that the telecom companies must be working diligently and change their attitude to improve the quality of telecom services in the country. He also demanded heavier fines for telcos who aren’t taking the appropriate steps in this regard.

Apart from it, the minister was also asked about the presence of anti-state and blasphemous content on social media. In response, Amin ul Haque said that steps are being taken to block such content. When further questioned, the minister emphasized that while everyone has the right to express themselves freely, it should be done within the limits set by the rules and Constitution of Pakistan.

If you are experiencing poor quality of service in your area, then let us know in the comment section!

Also read:

Significant Decline in 3G/4G Users Cast Doubts on PTA’s Justifications