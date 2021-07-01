For people living in our country, life in the 21st century has collided with the constant ebb and flow of bans and censorships. On the contrary, there is a free flow of information worldwide with less censorship for social media platforms. For the third time in a year, the popular social platform has been banned by the Sindh High court. In response, Information Minister Fawad Chaudary has censured the court’s verdict and calling it ‘Judicial Activism.’ According to the court’s verdict, the ban will remain intact till July 8.

Minister Fawad Censures High Court’s Verdict of Banning TikTok

On Monday, the Sindh high court issued a verdict to suspend the video-sharing app TikTok across the country, and the reason they quote was the presence of ‘obscene and immoral’ content.

Minister Fawad Chaudary turned to Twitter to condemn the decision of the court and warn of consequences that the country will face in the future in case it did not carry out any judicial reforms. This isn’t the first time that Mr. Fawad has criticized the role of the judiciary for inappropriate verdicts against digital apps such as TikTok.

Back in February, the minister had resorted to pleading “with judges not to hear cases relating to digital media,” and emphasized that Pakistan would never be able to attract foreign investments if the state’s policy on the technology industry is not addressed. H

In response, TikTok is considering the possible prospects of the SHC’s judgment and its defense, the platform stated that

TikTok has robust policies, processes, and technologies for reviewing immoral/violent content.

Check out? TikTok Releases Quarterly transparency report- Removed 6.5 mn videos in Pakistan



