Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology defended PTI’s social media team while blaming the rival PPP of targeting it in a ‘campaign’. In a tweet, the minister tried to defend the PTI’s social media team by stating,

From Pulwama to COVID-19, PTI’s social media team has played a great role in every crisis so far. I condemn PPP’s campaign against these young people. The interesting thing is that when I suggested fo regulating social media and bringing in PMRA, “the same group” was against the move.

Minister Fawad Condemns PPP for Campaigning Against PTI’s Social Media Team

In Feb 2020, the federal cabinet approved a new set of laws for regulating social media. The new rules entail companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok to register themselves and open their offices in Pakistan.

The rules and regulations had been made a part of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. Furthermore, Federal Secretary IT & Telecommunication Shoaib Siddiqui had told a news agency that subsequent to the Cabinet’s approval, the rules and regulations would be endorsed without

The law commands digital media companies to designate an official in Pakistan who would deal with a national coordination authority, which would have the responsibility to regulate content on social media platforms.

Furthermore, the new law required the companies to install data servers in Pakistan in one year time period and makes it mandatory for them to render data of accounts found guilty of numerous crimes which include the targeting of state institutions, propagating fake news and hate speech, engaging in harassment, publishing statements that are dangerous to national security or uploading blasphemous content.

