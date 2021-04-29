Yesterday, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. Suh Sangpyo to discuss some important matters related to smartphone manufacturing. Both sides agreed to cooperate in the field of IT and Telecom.

Syed Amin Ul Haquw welcomed the South Korean Ambassador in his office and a meeting took place among the two officials. During the meeting, matters related to IT and of mutual interest were discussed.

Federal Minister said that Pakistan greatly acknowledges its relationship with South Korea as it is one of the most developed countries in Asia and a technological hub. He also mentioned that the Ministry of IT & Telecom is taking serious measures regarding digitalization in the country due to which Pakistan’s IT & Telecom sector is rapidly progressing.

Minister For IT and Telecom Meets with Korean Ambassador to Seek Assistance in Smartphone Manufacturing

Furthermore, the federal minister said that Pakistan wants to reap benefits from the experience of Korea in the field of IT and telecom. He also requested the Korean ambassador to support Pakistan in smartphone manufacturing and assembling. He made a good point that the IT & Telecom firms of Korea can invest in Pakistan as the atmosphere for FDI in Pakistan is conducive. The minister also said that the exchange of IT professionals and startups between the two countries can bore fruit and result in a positive-sum game.

On the other hand, speaking on occasion, the Ambassador of Korea said that they are planning to establish an information excess center in Pakistan. Moreover, he also appreciated the IT Ministry’s efforts for the establishment and promotion of IT and telecommunication in the country.

