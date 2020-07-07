The federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque had a meeting with the representatives from Bykea and Tech Valley to discuss the ongoing distress of a continued suspension of riding services. Founder & CEO at Bykea, Muneeb Maayr, praised Bykea in front of the minister. He quoted that Bykea is the only app in the Urdu language that Pakistan’s middle class used for affordable transport.

Minister for IT Meets Officials from Bykea and Tech Valley

He briefed it was mandatory for motorbike riders to wear helmets that served as health visors and in the open air with pair of gloves and face masks. He added that bike riding was a lot more reliable than traveling in buses, rickshaws, and inhaling recirculated air in vehicles.

Founder & CEO at Tech Valley, Umar Farooq also notified the Minister that the official stoppage of bike riding services was deteriorating investor confidence into investing in the country, especially given that Bykea’s incoming investment of around $13 million was put on hold because of investor’s paranoia.

Furthermore, Vice President from Bykea also added that the official suspension of pillion riding was influencing the lives of tens of thousands of people searching for affordable ways to take part in the economic uplift of Pakistan.

In response, the federal Minister lauded the struggles of Bykea in supporting the use of technology for the common civilian in Pakistan. He further added that the ministry would do its best to facilitate technology companies to work for the people of Pakistan and encourage foreign investment in our country.

