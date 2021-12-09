Yesterday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressed a launch ceremony in Islamabad. During the address, the premier inaugurated some important initiatives of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports. One of the most significant initiatives includes Asia’s first-ever e-passport service which is going to be initiated in 2022. Mr. Rashid told that this online facility will allow people to get their passports at home without traveling and waiting in big queues at passport offices.

Minister Inaugurates Important Online Initiatives at a Launch Ceremony

The other initiatives that were launched at the ceremony included the fast-track delivery service at zonal offices, upgradation of the website of Director General of Immigration and Passports, and the inauguration of its official logo. Furthermore, the minister entailed that passport delivery service has been updated and now the citizens can obtain it within 24 hours time period.

The interior minister also stated that the citizens can also apply online for emergency travel documents and renunciation of citizenship. He said online passport service is being offered in 191 countries.

Moreover, during the ceremony, the minister told that the government is fully concentrating on National Action Plan and strict action will be taken against those individuals who are defaming the state of Pakistan across the borders. The premier also informed that around 10 million overseas Pakistanis across the globe are satisfied with the government’s initiative of EVMs and the government is fully focused on further facilitating them as per the vision of PM Imran Khan. He also warned that stringent action will be taken against those Pakistanis that have dual passports.

Check out? Huawei’sUpcoming Flagship Phone Surfaces on TENAA with Killer Specs