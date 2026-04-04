After the successful 5G auction in the country, everyone is eyeing the launch of 5G services. The Ministry of Information Technology has presented a comprehensive roadmap in Parliament outlining the phased implementation of 5G services across Pakistan.

Minister of IT Reveals Roadmap for 5G Implementation in Pakistan

According to the plan, the rollout of 5G technology will be carried out over a 10-year period, divided into four distinct phases. The government aims to extend 5G connectivity to 40 cities nationwide by the year 2035.

Phase-Wise Rollout Plan

Phase 1 (by 2028): The initial launch of 5G services will take place in major metropolitan cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The initial launch of 5G services will take place in major metropolitan cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. Phase 2 (2028–2030): During the second phase, 5G services will expand to 10 additional cities.

During the second phase, 5G services will expand to 10 additional cities. Phase 3 (2030–2032): A further 10 cities will be brought under 5G coverage in the third phase.

Notably, during both Phase 2 and Phase 3, at least two cities from each province will be included in the expansion to ensure balanced regional development.

Phase 4 (2032–2035): In the final phase, 5G services will be extended to 15 more cities. Similar to earlier phases, each province will receive coverage in at least two cities.

Infrastructure Requirements

To support this large-scale rollout, mobile network operators will be required to install a minimum of 1,000 new 4G and 5G sites annually. This mandate is intended to strengthen the telecom infrastructure and ensure consistent progress toward nationwide connectivity goals.

Vision for the Future

This roadmap reflects Pakistan’s commitment to digital transformation, aiming to enhance connectivity, enable emerging technologies, and support economic growth through advanced telecommunications infrastructure.