The recent bans over social apps have become hot topics throughout the country. PUBG

ban is also one of the subjects to ponder as much of the youth is affected by this ban. Through

many silent protests, the young generation has drawn attention from the high officials of the

state.

Minister of Science and Technology Asks For Removal of Ban Over PUBG

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, has spoken up against the regulatory authority and the courts on their recent bans over several apps. He finds these bans not to be a job of the judiciary or the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), also that these institutions need not be having charge of moral policing the public.

The Minister posted on Twitter stating that such bans would solely result in limiting the growth of the technology and advancements in the Pakistani industry. He also added that such unwanted intervention in these matters by the judges would only bring harm to the industry.

He had also opposed the bans and urged the Minister of IT to play his part by taking action in favor of the youth, to which he was told that PTA does not lie under the Ministry’s control.

This gives the impression that the future of PUBG is at the mercy of the judges, where the gamers will have to

wait for a final decision given. The reason for its ban is also understandable, as parents and other members of the society had complained about suicide resulting from this game.

