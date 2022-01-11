Minister Proclaims that Islamabad Will hold LG polls Via EVMs

For almost a year, the federal government of Pakistan was urging to bring electronic voting machines to conduct future elections. Finally, they passed a bill in the parliament which authorized the use of EVMs. In this regard, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said the local government (LG) elections in Islamabad would be carried out through electronic voting machines (EVMs) as agreed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

EVMs to be Send for the Evaluation to the ECP

Minister Shibli Faraz told that the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will provide a specific number of EVMs to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the next week. ECP would first test the machines and then train its staff for the purpose. During a press conference, the minister said,

The legislation regarding EVMs has been completed and now we have entered into the phase of implementation. The question of whether EVMs will be used in the elections or not is now meaningless.

Furthermore, the minister said that the ECP has stated its requirements including the number of required EVMs to MoST for the LG elections in Islamabad. The ministry has written a letter to the ECP, which mentioned the evaluation of the machines which would be provided to the ECP. It must be worth mentioning here that the local government elections in Islamabad would be held in April as per the constitution of Pakistan.

The vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan:

The minister also mentioned that it is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to conduct undisputed, accurate, and transparent elections in the country and the EVM technology would meet all these requirements.

Referring to the recent elections held in KPK, the minister said 234,000 votes were rejected because of using conventional means. He claimed that of EVMs could have guaranteed zero wastage of votes and accuracy of results if used. Well, we will have to wait and see the real efficacy of the EVMs in the Islamabad elections.

