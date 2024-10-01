Minister Urges Complete Shut Down of Social Media Apps; Here’s why!

Fake news spread has become rampant on social media platforms and sometimes it becomes hard to distinguish between facts and lies. In this regard, the Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari during a press conference raised concerns over the spread of fake content on social media and addressed her struggle with a fake video circulating online. “Despite my struggle for a couple of months, I still have not received any relief in ‘my fake video’ case,” Bokhari said. She also lamented the Federal Investigation Agency for its inability to take action, adding, “The Federal Investigation Agency officials complain that they cannot question the social media apps due to lack of capacity.”

Moreover, she opined that if social media platforms cannot be regulated in Pakistan, then they should be shut down entirely.

“The social media platforms are making money in Pakistan, but are not accountable to anyone. If social media apps cannot be regulated, they should better be shut down,” Bokhari maintained. In addition, the Minister stressed that while social media is regulated worldwide, Pakistan remains an exception.

In addition, Bukhari also shed light on the importance of setting up regulations for digital platforms, saying, “When social media was regulated in the entire world, then why steps could not be taken to regulate them in Pakistan.” Consequently, she emphasized the necessity for better oversight to prevent misuse.

Meanwhile, about a week ago, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed that X (formerly Twitter) was banned due to “national security issues and not to curb freedom of expression.”

