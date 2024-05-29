Minister Urges FIA to Block Imran Khan’s Social Media Accounts

Political polarization in the country seems to be rising and analysts believe that social media has a role in it. Another harsh statement has come, this time by Sindh’s information minister Sharjeel Memon against Imran Khan. While speaking at a press conference yesterday, the Minister urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant state agencies to close the social media accounts of Imran Khan for posting content to defame the country’s armed forces despite being in detention.

Furthermore, he said that Khan had used his X account a day earlier to post a misleading video that portrayed Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a hero. He added that the former Prime Minister had been trying to do dirty politics based on the 1971 disaster.

“Imran Khan has not been fighting against any political party, institution or general; rather, he is opposed to Pakistan,” he pointed out. “This person has been imposed on us to carry out the anti-Pakistan agenda. That is why his aim is to bring harm to our country,” he added.

He also said astonishingly Khan has been involved in defaming an institution that did undue favors to him in the past. “You [Khan] have been busy campaigning against the same quarters that in the past extended favors to you. If these favors weren’t extended to you, your stature would not have been more than that of a cricket celebrity.”