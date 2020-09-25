Minister Zaidi Inaugarates Online Portal & Website for Sea Ports

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has inaugurated an online portal for Seafarers, manning agents, and Shipowners along with a website for ports & shipping wing. According to a press release, Secretary, Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, Director General Ports and Shipping Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, and Additional Secretary of Ministry Nadir Mumtaz were also present on the occasion.

Minister Zaidi Inaugurates Online Portal & Website for Sea Ports

Federal Minister told that a significant milestone was achieved by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for digitalization of information, facilitation of seafarers, manning agents, and boat owners from the inauguration of a 1 window online portal site.

He explained that the online portal can help the seafarers from the issuance of the Seafarers Identity Card, Seafarer service book, online affirmation for Visa issuance, and settlement of other problems faced by these individuals.

Ali Haider Zaidi stated that prior to this development Seafarers needed to visit Karachi and confronted issues because of red-tapism. The portal site has brought transparency in the system that will help to eliminate malpractices that formerly prevailed in the shipping office.

The site for the Ports and Transport department has also been established for the very first time in the background. In an attempt to bring across the board accountability and transparency, Maritime Affairs has moved to the e-filing system, has ensured that the updated site of these organizations to promote transparency and accessibility.

He further said that the ministry is striving to further improve the services by starting an online portal. He told that this initiative would make the life of Seafarers comfortable and will address their problems at the earliest.

