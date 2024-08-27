Minister’s Mobile Phone Stolen at a Funeral Prayer

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, was reportedly pocketed by a thief during a funeral prayer in Sheikhupura. According to a news source, the thief stole the minister’s mobile phone while he was attending a funeral prayers for MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain, who passed away on August 26 due to cardiac arrest.

The local police were promptly informed about the theft and efforts are underway to trace the stolen phone.

Rana Afzaal Hussain was a prominent figure in the Pakistan Muslim League (N), and served as a Member of the National Assembly for around 10 years. He was first elected from NA-131 (Sheikhupura-I) in a by-election in June 2008, after securing 119,180 votes. Afzaal was re-elected in the 2013 general elections from the same constituency, but this time he received 73,742 votes.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that Rana Afzaal was the brother of the incumbent Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain. He died at the age of 77. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his condolences to the family of Rana Afzal and expressed his sorrow over the passing of the respected PMLN leader.

