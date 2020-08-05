Ministry of planning and development holds a meeting discusses new plans

Ministry for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting to discuss various issues related to development work in the Province of Baluchistan here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Water Resources, Minister for Industries and Production, Minister for Information and Technology, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Ministry for Planning Asad Umar in a meeting setup two special committees to carry forward Prime Minister’s Vision of equitable development in under privileged parts of Baluchistan

The Minister headed a meeting of ten various government ministries and tasked them to prepare a programme on fast track basis for development of Gwadar and Baluchistan, particularly, southern Baluchistan. This special initiative for South Baluchistan is being taken up on the directives of the PM who wants urgent and tangible steps taken on priority to bring this under developed part of Pakistan to a higher level of development

Headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Development Council on July 24th had tasked Asad Umar to develop the programme in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Asad Umar constituted two committees. One committee will be chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Khan and the second committee will be co-chaired by Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and Commerce Advisor Razak Dawood.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan led committee would make a plan for the development of Baluchistan to improve service delivery in areas of, water resources, roads, agriculture, tourism, energy and infrastructure. While Minister and Advisor’s committee will work out a plan for Gwadar development.

The Planning Minister assured the provincial government that his ministry would releases money for development projects. He also said that any plan made for the betterment of Baluchistan will be finalized with prior consultation of all the stakeholders of the province.

It is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide better information technology and energy facilities to the people of Baluchistan and giving priority to the weakest segment / areas of the country: said Asad Umar.

In this fiscal year, the federal and provincial governments would spend cumulatively Rs200 billion on the development of Baluchistan. An amount of Rs118 billion will be spent under Annual Development Plan by the provincial government and Rs82 billion under Public Sector Development Programme.