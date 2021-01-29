Ministry of Human Rights Launches Pakistan’s First Human Rights Resource Portal

With the collaboration of European Union, the Ministry of Human Rights is launching Pakistan’s first Human Rights Information Resource Portal in Pakistan. The aim of this Portal is to serve as a central repository of up-to-date and cutting-edge human rights knowledge. The portal will spread the awareness among students, academics, practitioners, and the citizens.

Moreover, it will increase the awareness about human rights laws, practices, and gaps. It will facilitate the development of new initiatives, research, policies, and solutions in the human rights’ field in Pakistan. The portal will have comprehensive material on Pakistan’s domestic institutional human rights framework and international commitments. The portal will also keep the record of relevant reports and publications that have been published by the government, civil society organizations, and UN agencies regarding critical human rights issues.

This new platform will help the users in the learning of their rights that Constitution as well as federal and provincial legislation have promised to give each individual of Pakistan. For readers information, the laws are categorized according to provinces and thematic areas that include Civil, Political, and Economic Rights; Child’s Rights; Women’s Rights; and Rights of Minorities.

Various institution including legislative bodies, human rights committees, provincial human rights departments, and statutory bodies are providing the information that is designed to promote and protect human rights at the federal and provincial level.

For the benefit of human rights practitioners and personnel, Portal is also providing comprehensive training resources and materials.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari said, “The Human Rights Resource Portal is an important and innovative initiative that increases the availability and accessibility of information that is integral for promulgating greater awareness about human rights in Pakistan. Ultimately we are hopeful that it will cultivate greater civic engagement and play a part in creating an enabling environment for citizens to exercise their rights in Pakistan.”

