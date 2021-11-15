The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, a Cabinet-level agency of Pakistan’s government involved with information technology and telecommunications. In Karachi, MoITT has formally opened the country’s first free studio for social and digital media professionals. According to Gulf News, Federal Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Syed Aminul Haque opened the studio at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Launches Pakistan’s First Free Studio for Digital Media

The goal of establishing this studio is to make it easier for reporters to fulfil their tasks as successfully as possible. It would primarily function as a platform for journalistic operations while also enhancing the productivity of its employees. According to the Federal Minister, the IT Department has invested more than Rs 3 billion to offer internet broadband services to residents of over 3,000 disadvantaged areas across 19 districts in Sindh. He stated that these internet connections will benefit approximately 10 million individuals in these locations.

Haque stated that Rs 31 billion will be invested on the construction of a government IT Park in Karachi, with the facility predicted to employ thousands of talented individuals in the IT industry.

He stated that comparable software technology parks had already been developed in Hyderabad and Sukkur in Sindh, offering competent IT personnel with the possibility to make hundreds of thousands of rupees per month.

According to KPC Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, the new studio facility would be available to all freelancers who utilize digital technology, not only journalists.

He claimed that the studio facility has all of the cutting-edge technological equipment needed to create final video and digital media packages under one roof.

He also stated that if demand for the new studio rose, they would keep it open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

