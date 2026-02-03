Ministry of IT Receives Six Applications From Cloud Service Providers

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has received six applications so far from cloud service providers. According to sources in the Ministry of IT, these applications are being carefully reviewed under Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy. This process is part of the government’s broader plan to modernize its digital infrastructure and improve the delivery of public services.

Sources say that the accreditation process for cloud service providers is currently underway. Through this process, eligible companies will be approved to offer cloud services to government departments and institutions. Only accredited providers will be allowed to handle official government data and systems, ensuring better control, security, and quality standards.

It is important to note that Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy was approved by the federal cabinet on February 15, 2022. Under this policy, federal government organizations have been directed to move away from traditional on-premises IT systems and adopt cloud-based solutions instead. This shift is seen as a major step toward digital transformation in the public sector.

The main goal of the Cloud First Policy is to reduce government spending while improving the quality and efficiency of digital services. By using cloud solutions, government departments can avoid the high costs of maintaining physical servers, data centers, and hardware. At the same time, cloud technology allows systems to scale easily as needs grow, making services more reliable and accessible.

According to Ministry of IT sources, the policy is also designed to strengthen data security and promote uniform standards across government systems. Cloud platforms offer advanced security tools, regular updates, and better monitoring, which can help protect sensitive information from cyber threats. Standardized systems also make it easier for different departments to work together and share data securely.

For cloud service providers, clear accreditation standards have been set. These standards were officially approved on June 25, 2024. Companies applying for accreditation must meet strict technical, security, and operational requirements before they can be approved. This ensures that only capable and trustworthy providers are selected.

Under the Cloud First Policy, government data has been divided into five different categories based on its level of sensitivity. This classification helps determine how and where the data can be stored and accessed. Sources say that most government data must be stored within data centers located in Pakistan. This requirement aims to maintain national data sovereignty and reduce risks related to cross-border data storage.

In addition, accredited cloud companies will be required to undergo regular ICT audits. These audits will check security measures, system performance, and compliance with government regulations. Regular audits are intended to ensure that cloud providers continue to meet required standards over time.

The Ministry of IT believes that the Cloud First Policy will lead to better digital services for citizens. Faster systems, improved online platforms, and more reliable access to government services are expected outcomes. Overall, the policy reflects Pakistan’s efforts to modernize governance, improve efficiency, and build a secure digital future for both the government and the public.