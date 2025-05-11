The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a public alert for all intending pilgrims planning to perform Hajj in 2025 under the Private Hajj Scheme. The Ministry has warned people to beware of false and misleading information being circulated about the private Hajj packages. It has urged the public to exercise caution and make decisions only after verifying the authenticity of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

According to the Ministry, all pilgrims should confirm the registration status of private HGOs before booking. This can be done by visiting the official Hajj Inquiry Portal at https://pvt-inquiry.hajjinfo.org. The Ministry has advised people not to trust claims made through social media posts, WhatsApp forwards, or unofficial advertisements. Such unverified sources often spread misinformation or promote unapproved travel agents.

Ministry Warns Pilgrims Against Misinformation About Hajj 2025 Private Scheme

Additionally, the Ministry has strictly warned pilgrims to avoid making any payments to HGOs that are not listed or approved by the Ministry. Booking through unauthorised organisers can lead to fraud, loss of money, and ultimately, loss of the opportunity to perform Hajj.

The Ministry also highlighted a serious issue that has impacted this year’s Hajj arrangements. It revealed that some private HGOs failed to pay essential dues, such as those for Tawafa and Kedana, to the Saudi authorities within the prescribed timeframe. As a result, the final quota for the Private Hajj Scheme has been reduced. The total number of pilgrims allowed under the scheme now stands at approximately 25,698, and no additional quota will be granted for Hajj 2025.

The Ministry has directed all Munazzams (Hajj cluster companies) not to book more pilgrims than their officially verified quota. Any HGO or Munazzam found violating this order will face strict action from the Ministry.

This warning is to prevent fraud and protect pilgrims from being misled. It will also ensure a transparent and smooth Hajj experience for all Pakistani citizens. The government is committed to upholding the sanctity and proper conduct of the Hajj process.

Pilgrims are urged to stay informed and be careful. They should rely only on official sources such as the Ministry’s website and verified communication channels. This is the only way to avoid exploitation and ensure a safe and legally compliant Hajj journey.