Mishi Khan Adds New Controversy in Minahil Malik’s Video Leak Scandal

Pakistani famous actress Mishi Khan has criticized TikTok star Minahil Malik and accused her of intentionally leaking an explicit video to gain fame. In a recent Instagram video, Mishi showed disappointment over the recent video leak, however, she did not mention Minahil by name. Moreover, she condemned influencers for “stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & society.” She added that such individuals “should be banned from using social media.”

These statements came in the backdrop of an alleged intimate video of Minahil Malik that quickly went viral on social media. In response, Minahil refutes the video’s authenticity, calling it “morphed and fabricated.” In a statement posted on TikTok, Minahil claimed that the video was fake and that she had reported the incident to the FIA. “I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon,” she stated. She also mentioned that the incident has caused severe distress to her and her family. The FIA has reportedly confirmed Minhail’s complaint and has initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, Mishi Khan stated that Minahil may have taken inspiration from the Bollywood film “Heroine,” where a character leaks a similar video for publicity.

The remarks from Mishi sparked debate on social media about the lengths some influencers may go to to attain fame and the societal impact of such controversies. However, we should wait for the conclusion of FIA’s investigation, which may reveal the facts about the incident. If Mishi Khan’s claims turned out to be false, then she could face a defamation case from Minahil.

Also read:

Displaying Weapons on TikTok? Beware as You May be Under Surveillance