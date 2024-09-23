The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 recently took place across five cities in Sindh, amidst allegations of mismanagement and controversy surrounding a potential paper leak. Thousands of students participated in the test, which was organized by the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) for the third consecutive year. The event, however, was marred by organizational issues at multiple centres, creating significant challenges for candidates and their families.

DUHS had allocated 1,945 MBBS seats for public sector universities in Sindh, including 1,691 seats for open merit and 254 for self-finance. In Karachi alone, over 12,846 candidates registered for the test, competing for 746 open merit and 112 self-finance seats. However, students and parents faced numerous difficulties at the test centres, particularly those located at the NED University of Engineering and Technology and DUHS.

Mismanagement at MDCAT 2025 Exam Centers Sparks Outrage in Sindh

At both centres in Karachi, long queues formed outside, with no provisions made for candidates waiting in the scorching heat. Many students had to endure a wait of up to three hours before they could enter the examination halls. The lack of proper traffic management and insufficient parking facilities compounded the situation, creating a traffic jam around University Road, where construction work on the Red Line project was underway.

In Hyderabad, a similar situation unfolded, with 12,659 candidates appearing at the Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro. The large influx of students and vehicles caused traffic congestion on several key roads, including the Hyderabad-Jamshoro Road and the Indus Highway. Parents expressed frustration over the lack of basic arrangements, such as shaded waiting areas, outside the venue.

Larkana saw even more chaotic scenes at the Police Training School, where students waited for hours before opening the gates. Some candidates, desperate to enter, attempted to climb the walls of the centre after reporting time had passed. One student reportedly fainted due to the rush and heat. Many students complained that despite arriving on time, they were denied entry.

The situation prompted widespread criticism from student organizations, doctors’ groups, and political parties. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemned the mismanagement, particularly highlighting the lack of sufficient test centres in Karachi. The MQM-P expressed solidarity with the affected students and called on authorities to address their grievances.

The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) also voiced its concerns. YDA Sindh Chairman Dr. Mehboob Noorani criticized the administrative failures in both Karachi and Larkana. He further alleged that the MDCAT paper had leaked prior to the exam, with as much as 80% of the leaked content matching the actual exam. If the government does not take any action then he will take legal action.

DUHS, however, refuted the paper leak claims, stating that the leaked content circulating on social media was different from the actual exam paper. DUHS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nazli Hossain attributed some of the logistical challenges to a lack of cooperation from students and parents, noting that many failed to follow instructions regarding parking and arrival times.

Despite the university’s attempts to address the allegations and mismanagement, the controversy surrounding the MDCAT continues to raise concerns about the integrity and organization of the exam process.